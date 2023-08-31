BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 127,499 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127,499 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.29. 2,734,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

