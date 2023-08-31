BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,111 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $195.63. 438,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.