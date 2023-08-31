BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 29,153 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Stryker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,416,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.18. 196,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.81 and its 200-day moving average is $283.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

