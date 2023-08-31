BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 61,966 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 1,053,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

