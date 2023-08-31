BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 77,081 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,081 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KeyCorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 5,032,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,516,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

