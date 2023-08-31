BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 89,503 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,503 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,874,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,991,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

