Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

