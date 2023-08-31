Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Lots

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

