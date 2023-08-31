Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.93.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 1,157,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.