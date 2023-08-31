Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs Buys 50,000 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 236,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.