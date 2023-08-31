BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 205,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.