Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.