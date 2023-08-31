BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $28.63 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $28.63 million and $4.47 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,017,653 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

