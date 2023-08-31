BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $384.61 million and $24.81 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002654 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001540 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000041 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $27,525,273.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.