BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,302 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,977,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,373,170.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 200,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

