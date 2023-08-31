BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

BLK stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $700.54. 586,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,474. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.