Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 926,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $145,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.