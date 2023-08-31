Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.81.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
