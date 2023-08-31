Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDE

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock worth $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.