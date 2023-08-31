Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 31,146 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trex were worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. 213,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,515. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

