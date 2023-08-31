Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,859 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $46,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $259.01. 80,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.