Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,404,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.11% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,028,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 276,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,163. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.29 and a beta of 1.06. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

