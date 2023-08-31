Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.51. 2,548,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,545. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $195.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

