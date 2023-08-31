Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 5,389,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846,206. The company has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.