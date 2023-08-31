Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.13 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,120,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,293,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.84. 128,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

