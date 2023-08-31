Blair William & Co. IL Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 2,425,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

