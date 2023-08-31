Blair William & Co. IL Has $43.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,930. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

