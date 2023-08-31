Blair William & Co. IL Has $64.60 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $64,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.19. The company had a trading volume of 329,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

