Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 711,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

