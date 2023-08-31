Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of Paylocity worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,959,000 after acquiring an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $4,799,639.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,869,147.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $4,799,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,869,147.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,383 shares of company stock worth $22,024,766. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,384. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.34. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

