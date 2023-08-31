Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of DocuSign worth $28,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,918. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.97, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

