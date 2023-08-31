Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 27,217 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.69% of Planet Fitness worth $48,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after buying an additional 637,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

PLNT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 204,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,998. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

