Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,673 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.64% of Sprout Social worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 263,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

