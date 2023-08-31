Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 417,454 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,454 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 2.04% of Flywire worth $65,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 517,796 shares of company stock worth $16,174,731. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 278,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,033. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

