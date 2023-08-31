Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 50,139 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.60. The stock had a trading volume of 195,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.71 and a 200 day moving average of $282.05. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

