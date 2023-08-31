Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 7,271,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565,148. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

