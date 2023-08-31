Blair William & Co. IL Sells 109,744 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $28,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

FTV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. 329,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

