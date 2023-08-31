Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,835 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $39,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.75. 266,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

