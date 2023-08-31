Blair William & Co. IL Sells 24,405 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Align Technology worth $58,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $46,383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.33.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.43. The stock had a trading volume of 223,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

