Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $105,820.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $105,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,118,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blink Charging Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
