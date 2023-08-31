Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 964,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock worth $353,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

