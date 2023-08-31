BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 197,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.