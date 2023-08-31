BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 176,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,972. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

