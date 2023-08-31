Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells $31,476.00 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after buying an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

