BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.77, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
