BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 4,134,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,020,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

