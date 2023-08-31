BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 1,787,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

