BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

