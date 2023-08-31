BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 2,796,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,157. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.00, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

