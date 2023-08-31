Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,306. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

