Broadcom Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.60 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $41.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $30.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $922.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.89.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

