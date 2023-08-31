Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 945.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,513 shares of company stock worth $31,529,278 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

